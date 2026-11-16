Sonakshi Sinha's Morphed Photos Case: Bandra Police Arrest Delhi Man For Allegedly Uploading Objectionable Images Online | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bandra police arrested a person for allegedly uploading objectionable photographs of a Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on social media. However, the police have not disclosed the actress's name.

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A police source said that some people with criminal intent steal photographs of women from social media, edit them and upload the morphed images online. The accused allegedly followed a similar pattern in this case.

The accused allegedly uploaded edited and objectionable photographs of a Bollywood actress on social media. After coming across the images, the actress was shocked and approached the Bandra police. In her complaint, she alleged that the photographs had been uploaded through a particular social media account.

Following her complaint, the police registered an FIR against an unidentified person in November 13 and launched an investigation. A team was formed to trace the accused. With the help of technical evidence, the police traced him to Delhi.

A team of Bandra police travelled to Delhi and arrested the accused. The police are now investigating which software was allegedly used to edit the photographs, what the motive behind the act was and from which websites the accused obtained the original photographs.

The police said that the suspect was undergoing psychological treatment.