Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Historic Wagh Nakh On Display At CSMVS; Check Museum Visit Timings And Entry Details

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Historic Wagh Nakh On Display At CSMVS; Check Timings And Entry Details |

History enthusiasts and visitors in Mumbai can now witness a significant artefact associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The historic Wagh Nakh, also known as the tiger claw weapon, is on public display at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), which is located in the Fort area of South Mumbai. Read on to know everything related to when to visit, about the Wagh Nakh, how the weapon holds immense historical significance as it is associated with the legendary encounter between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan, and more before the visit.

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Wagh Nakh on display at Mumbai's CSMVS

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's historic Wagh Nakh (tiger claws) is now on public display until May 2027. The Wagh Nakh is a traditional Indian weapon designed to resemble the claws of a tiger. It consists of sharp, curved metal claws fitted onto a small handle or grip, allowing it to be concealed in the palm. The weapon was designed for close-combat situations and could inflict serious injuries.

The story behind Shivaji Maharaj's Wagh Nakh and its role in Maratha history

During the 1659 encounter at Pratapgad Fort with Afzal Khan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used the Wagh Nakh. Historical accounts also note that Chhatrapati Shivaji also carried a small stiletto-like dagger known as a Bichu (or bichuwa) hidden in his sleeve, through which he retaliated, by striking Khan with the Wagh Nakh and dagger. It became a defining moment in Maratha history.

Timings and entry details

Visitors planning to see the Wagh Nakh can visit CSMVS from 10:15 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Sunday. The physical ticket counter closes at 5:45 PM, while online booking closes at 5:30 PM.

According to the official website, ticket prices range from Rs 40 to Rs 200, depending on age.

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