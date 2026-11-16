Chhath Puja Usha Arghya 2026: Check City-Wise Sunrise Timings In Mumbai, Delhi, Patna And More To Break 36-Hour-Long Fast

After four days of prayers, fasting and devotion, Chhath Puja reaches its conclusion with the first rays of the Sun on Monday, November 16. The final ritual, known as Usha Arghya, brings devotees together at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies to offer prayers to the rising Sun. It is also the moment when those observing the rigorous fast finally get to break it and share the festival's prasad with their families.

Chhath Puja 2026: Usha Arghya sunrise timings in major cities



Devotees will offer Usha Arghya as the Sun rises on November 16. Here are the expected sunrise timings across major Indian cities:



Mumbai: 6:46 AM



New Delhi: 6:44 AM



Noida: 6:44 AM



Ghaziabad: 6:44 AM



Patna: 6:07 AM



Kolkata: 5:50 AM



Bengaluru: 6:19 AM



Pune: 6:42 AM



Varanasi: 6:16 AM



Lucknow: 6:26 AM



Ahmedabad: 6:54 AM



Jaipur: 6:47 AM



Chennai: 6:08 AM



Hyderabad: 6:20 AM

What is Usha Arghya and why is it significant?



Usha Arghya is the concluding ritual of Chhath Puja, during which devotees worship Surya Dev, the Sun God, as he rises. The offering is also made to Chhathi Maiya, with prayers expressing gratitude for life, health and the energy that sustains the world.



The ritual follows Sandhya Arghya, when prayers are offered to the setting Sun on the previous evening. By honouring both the setting and rising Sun, Chhath Puja gives importance to two significant moments of the day.

How is Usha Arghya observed?



Devotees begin gathering at riverbanks, ponds and other clean water sources before sunrise. They carry bamboo baskets, traditionally known as soop, filled with Chhath offerings such as sugarcane, coconuts, bananas and thekua.



As the Sun appears on the horizon, worshippers stand knee-deep in water and offer Arghya while praying to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. The ritual is observed with devotion and gratitude, with family members often accompanying those undertaking the fast.

When do devotees break their Chhath fast?



Usha Arghya also marks the end of the 36-hour-long waterless fast observed by devotees. Once the morning prayers and offerings are completed, they break their fast by drinking water and having Chhath prasad.



Families also seek blessings from elders and share the offerings after the rituals. With this final prayer and the breaking of the fast, the four-day Chhath Mahaparva comes to an end.