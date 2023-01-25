Thane: Ex-employee of CROMA stores accused of rape; absconding from last 20 days

Thane: A 23-year-old woman has registered a rape case against an Ex-employee of CROMA store of Kapurbawdi Thane (West). The accused identified as Manoj Sunil Potdar is absconding from last 20 days, informed the police officer from Narpoli police station.

Speaking with the FPJ correspondent Madan Ballal, senior police inspector of Narpoli police station said, " The message was doing rounds on social media regarding one accused Manoj Potdar who used to work with CROMA as supervisor in Kapurbawdi stores in Thane and raped a 23-year-old woman. The accused has raped the 23-year-old woman as per the complainant but he is not associated with Air India as a Safety Auditor also his younger brother is not working with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). It is just a rumour which was going around on social media."

Ballal further added, "The complainant woman was having affair with the accused from last three years. And the complainant was constantly pressurising the accused to get married with her. The accused was giving excuses so the complainant registered the case against him. The accused family have registered missing complaint of him with us. The accused is absconding from last 20 days and we are in search of him."

