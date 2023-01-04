Thane: Entrance gate of city should be eye-catchy: TMC chief Abhijit Bangar in civic officials meeting |

Thane : The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Tuesday, January 3 during the meeting took the review about the city with all the TMC officials. During the meet the TMC chief said that Thane is known as the city of lakes and the reason all the entrance gate of Thane city should be done in such a way that it should look eye-catchy and it represents the city.

Entrances of city should be eye-catchy and have a message that represents Thane

In Thane city Anandnagar, Kharigaon, Gaimukh, Daighar, Bhiwandi, Vitawa, Palawa, Kasheli are the main places accessible to Thane. All these places should be eye-catchy while building the entrance and should have a message that represents the city of Thane. These are the entrances of the city, so the folk art, folk culture, folk life of the city are expected on it and the identity of the city of lakes should be reflected on it. The TMC chief instructed all the concerned officials to look after the work of all the entrances.

Bangar said, "Under the campaign 'Chief Minister's Changing Thane', works of beautification, cleanliness, cleaning of roads and toilets are going on in the city. A review of the beautification works going on under all the ward committees was taken during the meeting. The beautification works in most of the ward committees are on the way to completion."

The change in cleanliness of the toilet should be visible

By inspecting the public toilets in all ward committees, availability of water in the toilets through roof tanks is very essential for the cleanliness of the toilets as well as for the comfort of the citizens. However, those toilets which do not have water tanks should be identified and water tanks should be installed on such toilets and water should be made available through taps.

On toilets where it is not possible to install a tank due to lack of building capacity, water tanks should be installed by raising iron angles from the ground, if water connection is not possible, then bore wells should be provided. Ramps should be provided in all toilets in such a way that the disabled can easily access them.

Directional boards for public toilets are very important and along with their availability, there should be instructional boards on the walls to create awareness about cleanliness.

Stormwater lines should be covered immediately

If the machine holes in the places where the rainwater chambers (stormwater lines) are located are open or the covers are damaged, immediate action should be taken to install the covers at those places instructed Bangar.

Respond to citizens immediately

Bangar said, "If conscious citizens of Thane city complain about the work in the city, solve the problem on priority and also give feedback." The commissioner also mentioned that it is expected that the complaints received from the people's representatives will be taken seriously and action will be taken immediately.