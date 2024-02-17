Thane Emerges As Premier Home Destination In Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Mr. Boman Irani, (President CREDAI), Mr. Sandeep Lele (Ex Corporator), Mr. Kapil Patil, (MOS, Panchayati Raj, GOI), Mr. Jitendra Mehta (President-CREDAI MCHI THANE), Mr. Pratap Sarnaik, (MLA), Mr. Ajay Ashar, (Immediate Past President CREDAI MCHI THANE), Mr. Sandeep Malvi, (Add. Commissioner, TMC). | Sanjay Patwa

Home Utsav: Property 2024 exhibition at Thane opened to a glittering start on Friday. Thane has emerged as a leading home destination for home seekers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) since it offers homes to suit all requirements and budgets.

The exhibition showcases homes, from luxury to affordable and from city centre to verdant green open spaces. Over 20,000 families are expected to visit the expo this year, based on registrations logged in so far.

“Thane offers what is arguably, the widest range and wide choice of homes in the MMR,” said Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

Thane Emerging As Retail Hub In Recent Times

A city known for its cultural richness, cosmopolitan nature as also a safe and secure environment, Thane is the retail hub and offers multiple amenities and facilities for the home seeker, Mehta pointed out, adding that for the home seeker, this exhibition is a single point access to multiple projects and home finance options, with the safety and security of being organised by the real estate developers body, CREDAI MCHI, Thane. The expo is being held from February 16-19 at the Raymond Ground, Pokhran Road No 1, Thane West.

“CREDAI MCHI Thane will ensure that the offerings at the expo make many a dream home become a reality, fulfilling the dreams of home seekers from across the MMR,” said Sandeep Maheshwari, Chairman, expo committee.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, he said, “The expo, in its 21st edition, reflects the culmination of so many years of planning and hard work. Every edition of the Property Expo evolves to something bigger and better; 2024, being our 21st edition, has seen us put in all the hard work required to make it a grand success,” he added. “For the home buyer, this initiative reflects the all-important, which is trust,” said Ajay Ashar, Past President, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

“Over the years, CREDAIMCHI has been the steadying factor, ensuring real estate development in sync with the city's growth story,” he added.

MP Kapil Patil Speaks On Real Estate Development In Thane

Kapil Patil, MP, and MoS Panchayati Raj, Govt of India said that from the perspective of real estate development as also growth potential for other stakeholders be it Home Finance or any new product or service Thane has been a real estate development hub which constantly keeps updating.

Pratap Sarnaik, MLA, said, Thane was fast becoming a home destination of choice, and in sync with the rise in numbers of residents, amenities and facilities were being created to keep pace. Chief Minister Eknathji Shinde recently approved an enhanced water supply scheme for Thane, and this will help home buyers, Sarnaik explained