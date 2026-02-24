 Thane: Electric Demo Car Catches Fire In Hiranandani Estate, No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Electric Demo Car Catches Fire In Hiranandani Estate, No Injuries Reported - VIDEO

Thane: Electric Demo Car Catches Fire In Hiranandani Estate, No Injuries Reported - VIDEO

A Tata Motors test-drive vehicle caught fire on February 24 near Hiranandani Estate, Thane, but all occupants, including a company employee and two customers, escaped unharmed. The Tata Curvv was fully damaged, and emergency teams quickly extinguished the fire. Authorities are investigating the cause, while no injuries were reported.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Electric Demo Car Catches Fire In Hiranandani Estate, No Injuries Reported |

​Thane: A Tata Motors test drive vehicle caught fire on Tuesday afternoon near the Hiranandani Estate area in Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road. Fortunately, all occupants, including a company employee and two potential customers, managed to escape the vehicle unharmed before the flames engulfed the car.

​Incident Details

​The incident occurred at approximately 12:38 PM on February 24, 2026. The vehicle, a Tata Curvv (Registration No: MH 04 C 100 TC), was being used for a customer test drive.

Read Also
Mumbai: Car Catches Fire Near Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Gate, Traffic Disrupted Temporarily; Video
article-image

​According to officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the car was being driven by Ajay Gaikwad, a Tata Motors employee, accompanied by two customers. While the vehicle was in motion near the TMC Garden, smoke was detected, followed by a sudden outbreak of fire.

FPJ Shorts
Nidhi Chhibber Gets Additional Charge As NITI Aayog CEO After BVR Subrahmanyam’s Term Ends
Nidhi Chhibber Gets Additional Charge As NITI Aayog CEO After BVR Subrahmanyam’s Term Ends
'Bahot Hie Jald...': Ranveer Allahbadia Reveals He Is Going to Get Married Soon; Farah Khan Says 'Breaking News'
'Bahot Hie Jald...': Ranveer Allahbadia Reveals He Is Going to Get Married Soon; Farah Khan Says 'Breaking News'
India’s Average Salary To Rise 9.1% In 2026, Up from 8.9% In 2025; Real Estate, NBFCs Lead With Over 10% Hikes
India’s Average Salary To Rise 9.1% In 2026, Up from 8.9% In 2025; Real Estate, NBFCs Lead With Over 10% Hikes
UP Signs ₹4,458 Crore MoU With AISATS For Cargo Campus & Air Catering At Jewar Airport During Singapore Visit
UP Signs ₹4,458 Crore MoU With AISATS For Cargo Campus & Air Catering At Jewar Airport During Singapore Visit

​Emergency Response

​Following a distress call from a local resident, emergency services were dispatched immediately. The response team included:

​Kasarvadavali Police personnel.

​Disaster Management Cell (with one pickup vehicle).

​Thane Fire Brigade (with one rescue vehicle).

​The fire was successfully extinguished through the coordinated efforts of the fire brigade, disaster management staff, and local residents.

Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Air India Building On...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai News: Car Catches Fire Inside Coastal Road Tunnel; Traffic Chaos Ensues - VIDEO
article-image

Damage and Casualties

​While the vehicle was completely gutted by the fire, resulting in significant financial loss, no injuries or casualties were reported. The three occupants displayed presence of mind by exiting the vehicle as soon as the fire was noticed.

​"The situation is now under control. While the vehicle has suffered extensive damage, we are relieved that all individuals involved are safe," stated an official from the Disaster Management Cell.

​Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire to determine if it was due to a mechanical failure or an electrical short circuit.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on