Thane: Electric Demo Car Catches Fire In Hiranandani Estate, No Injuries Reported - VIDEO

Thane: Electric Demo Car Catches Fire In Hiranandani Estate, No Injuries Reported |

​Thane: A Tata Motors test drive vehicle caught fire on Tuesday afternoon near the Hiranandani Estate area in Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road. Fortunately, all occupants, including a company employee and two potential customers, managed to escape the vehicle unharmed before the flames engulfed the car.

​Incident Details

​The incident occurred at approximately 12:38 PM on February 24, 2026. The vehicle, a Tata Curvv (Registration No: MH 04 C 100 TC), was being used for a customer test drive.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

​According to officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the car was being driven by Ajay Gaikwad, a Tata Motors employee, accompanied by two customers. While the vehicle was in motion near the TMC Garden, smoke was detected, followed by a sudden outbreak of fire.

​Emergency Response

​Following a distress call from a local resident, emergency services were dispatched immediately. The response team included:

​Kasarvadavali Police personnel.

​Disaster Management Cell (with one pickup vehicle).

​Thane Fire Brigade (with one rescue vehicle).

​The fire was successfully extinguished through the coordinated efforts of the fire brigade, disaster management staff, and local residents.

Damage and Casualties

​While the vehicle was completely gutted by the fire, resulting in significant financial loss, no injuries or casualties were reported. The three occupants displayed presence of mind by exiting the vehicle as soon as the fire was noticed.

​"The situation is now under control. While the vehicle has suffered extensive damage, we are relieved that all individuals involved are safe," stated an official from the Disaster Management Cell.

​Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire to determine if it was due to a mechanical failure or an electrical short circuit.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/