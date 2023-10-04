 Thane: Elderly Man Gets 3-year Jail For Sexually Abusing 4-Year-Old Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Elderly Man Gets 3-year Jail For Sexually Abusing 4-Year-Old Girl

Thane: Elderly Man Gets 3-year Jail For Sexually Abusing 4-Year-Old Girl

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced an elderly man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Man arrested under POCSO | Representational image

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced an elderly man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl. Judge D S Deshmukh, hearing cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, passed the order on Tuesday.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on the 64-year-old convict Mohammad Umar Sheikh, a hawker from Mumbra.

Both victim and accused knew each other

Special public prosecutors Sandhya Mhatre and Vivek Kadu told the court that the victim and the accused lived in the same building.

On November 14, 2019, the man lured the minor with chocolate and took her to his house, where he touched her inappropriately, removed her clothes, and sexually abused her, they told the court.

Read Also
Mumbai News: 53-Year-Old Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Under POCSO Act
article-image

Police complaint & court order

The girl managed to free herself from his clutches and ran home. She later narrated the incident to her mother, following which they approached the police and lodged a complaint. The accused was later arrested.

Constable Vidyasagar Koli, who assisted the prosecution, said five witnesses were examined in the case. The court passed the order noting that the prosecution has proved the charges against the accused.

Read Also
Bhopal: 10-Yr RI For Rape, Acquittal Under POCSO Act
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Amid Criticism From Opposition, Kesarkar Holds First Meeting At New Office

Mumbai News: Amid Criticism From Opposition, Kesarkar Holds First Meeting At New Office

Mumbai News: State Back To Centralised Counselling For Dental Admissions

Mumbai News: State Back To Centralised Counselling For Dental Admissions

Income Tax Department Raids Puravankara Ltd: Alleged Tax Evasion Detected Across Multiple Cities

Income Tax Department Raids Puravankara Ltd: Alleged Tax Evasion Detected Across Multiple Cities

Mumbai News: Health Minister Tanaji Sawant To Blame For Medical Crisis, Say Officials & Experts

Mumbai News: Health Minister Tanaji Sawant To Blame For Medical Crisis, Say Officials & Experts

Mumbai News: Second Term Under Cloud, Wilson College Principal Denies Irregularity

Mumbai News: Second Term Under Cloud, Wilson College Principal Denies Irregularity