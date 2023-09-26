Mumbai News: 53-Year-Old Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Under POCSO Act | representative pic

Mumbai: On September 25, the Meghwadi police arrested an individual under the POCSO Act for the alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl.

According to the police, the 8-year-old girl lives with her mother in Andheri East. Her mother secured a job a few months ago, and they reside on the first floor of the same building as the accused, who lives on the ground floor with his family. Both families are acquainted with each other. After her mother started working, she entrusted her daughter's care to this family.

Girl confides into her mother

One day, the girl told her mother about inappropriate behavior by a man. According to the complaint, the incident took place between September 7 and September 14.

As soon as the mother learned that her daughter had been sexually assaulted, she promptly registered a case against the 53-year-old individual under sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Meghwadi police station on September 25. The Meghwadi police arrested him on the same day. The victimized girl is currently admitted to KEM Hospital.

