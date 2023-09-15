Mumbai News: Man Arrested Under POCSO for Molesting 16-Year-Old Student | representative pic/ Pexels

Mumbai: A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a college student at the Dombivli railway station. The accused was identified as Ajit Mhamunkar.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 14 when the 16-year-old was travelling in a local train from Kopar. When she alighted at Dombivli, Mhamunkar grabbed her hand and twisted it. The Class 11 student promptly reported the incident to the railway police. After being booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he was remanded to judicial custody.