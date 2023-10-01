Bhopal: 10-Yr RI For Rape, Acquittal Under POCSO Act

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district and sessions court on Saturday convicted a man in a rape case and awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment. However, he has been acquitted under POCSO Act.

A case was registered against Raju Lodhi under Section 376 (2)(n) of IPC and POCSO Act.

According to public prosecution officer, victim’s mother has lodged complaint at Ghughari police station in Mandla on December 2, 2015, that her daughter was missing. Police rescued victim and produced her in district court in Mandla on December 7, 2015.

On the basis of victim’s statement, Raju Lodhi was arrested. As the case was related to Kolar in Bhopal, the case diary was transferred to Kolar police station, ADPO Deepak Bansod said. “Raju Lodhi has been convicted in rape case while he has been acquitted under POCSO Act,” he added.

Read Also MP: Preparations For Bhopal Trial Run In Final Stage

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)