MP: Preparations For Bhopal Trial Run In Final Stage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The preparations of Bhopal Metro train trial run, which will take place on October 3, are in the final stage. Senior officials are going through the data of all the tests done so far. A data base of all the information related to tests is under analysis.

Behind the closed doors, Metro train is undergoing the last set of changes before the trial run commences.

The officials associated with Metro Project said preparations had been made and final touches were being given. The trial run will be conducted from Subhash Nagar depot to Rani Kamlapati station, which is 5-km run.

The safety trial run has proved efficiency of Metro train, which was conducted few days back. During the run, speed of Metro was kept between 15 km to 20 km per hour and it was run twice.

After announcement that trial run of Metro train will be held on October 3, local residents are eager to see it running on the track.

To generate public interest, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited has opened accounts on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, medium, blogger etc. On daily basis, it is updating the people about the development related to the Bhopal Metro Project.

Local women residents enthusiastic about Metro train as it will offer a secure ride. Metro train will have security measures, which will provide additional security to them.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)