Thane: Eknath Shinde Sets May-End Deadline For Pothole Repairs Ahead Of Monsoon, Calls For Seamless Coordination

Thane: Shinde Sets May-End Deadline For Pothole Repairs Before Monsoon Season, Orders Seamless Coordination | X | Eknath Shinde

Thane: With the monsoon approaching, residents and motorists in Thane district have been assured smoother and pothole-free roads before the first spell of rain. The district administration has been placed on alert mode, following clear directives issued by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the recently concluded District Planning Committee meeting.

According to a report by the Times of India, Shinde directed all concerned agencies to treat pre-monsoon works as a top priority and complete pending infrastructure tasks within strict timelines. Officials present said departments have been given a firm deadline to finish road repairs, pothole filling and asphalt patchwork by the end of May.

Emphasising coordination, Shinde called for seamless collaboration between the district collector’s office, municipal corporations, police and disaster management teams. The focus, officials said, is on rapid, on-ground response during emergencies, from clearing flooded stretches to managing traffic diversions, without bureaucratic delays.

Civic authorities have also been directed to closely monitor structurally dangerous buildings, particularly those under cluster redevelopment, to avert potential mishaps during intense showers, reported TOI. Health officials, meanwhile, have been asked to remain vigilant against seasonal disease outbreaks, especially in rural areas, schools, anganwadis and primary health centres.

Beyond monsoon preparedness, the meeting also reviewed measures to strengthen the agricultural sector. Boosting farmers’ incomes through organic farming was identified as a priority area. Officials have been tasked with ensuring the timely supply of organic manure, encouraging pasture development and promoting innovative agricultural practices across the district.

With clear timelines and accountability measures in place, the administration has signalled that this year’s monsoon preparedness will be closely monitored, with little room for lapses.

