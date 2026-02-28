Mumbai News: BMC Improvements Committee Questions High-Rise Near INS Shikra, Land Reduction In Worli STP Project; Seeks Accountability

BMC Improvements Committee raises concerns over high-rise near INS Shikra and reduced land for Worli STP project, demanding probe into civic decisions | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 27: At Wednesday’s first meeting of the BMC’s Improvements Committee, members sharply criticised the civic authorities over two controversial decisions: approving a massive high-rise near the Indian Navy’s key air base in South Mumbai and reducing the land requirement for the Worli Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) project for transit camp buildings.

Members demanded to know whose instructions guided these sensitive decisions, while opposition parties called for strict action against any officials found complicit, insisting that accountability must be fixed and responsibility clearly established.

High-rise near INS Shikra under scrutiny

A high-rise building has been constructed near INS Shikra, the premier naval air station in South Mumbai. A petition was filed through a commanding officer seeking to halt work on the 20-storey structure within 500 metres of the base, citing the absence of a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The matter was recently heard by the Bombay High Court, which reprimanded both the BMC and naval authorities. Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padwal raised the issue for discussion in the Improvements Committee on Friday.

“Under rules, no high-rise building is allowed within 500 metres of a key naval base, yet several structures have been erected in violation of this limit, posing a threat to national security. Over the past four years, even in the absence of elected representatives, some parties occupied land, while municipal officials reportedly prepared plans favouring developers. A similar situation exists near the INS Shikra naval facility, raising questions about the role of the civic authorities,” said Padwal during the meeting. He also demanded a probe and strict action against the officials responsible for this lapse.

Sanjog Kabre, Joint Commissioner (Improvements Department), assured the committee that he would gather information on the matter. Improvements Committee Chairperson Sandhya Doshi confirmed that the issue will be taken up again once the details are received.

Worli STP land reduction draws criticism

Meanwhile, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi slammed the BMC over the drastic reduction of land for the Worli STP project, highlighting that the reserved 27,964.04 sq.m. plot was slashed to just 17,756.4 sq.m.

“Two buildings in Worli were constructed blatantly violating rules and creating serious flood risks during the monsoon. While one building has been demolished, the other remains partially occupied,” Azmi said, demanding a full and detailed report on the civic body’s inaction.

Also Watch:

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padwal called it a major administrative failure, urging strict action against all officials involved. The BMC has stated that a detailed report will be submitted.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/