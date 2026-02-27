Mumbai News: BMC To Roll Out AI-Based Retinal Screening At HBT 'Aapla Dawakhana' Clinics To Prevent Diabetes-Related Blindness

AI-enabled retinal scans to be rolled out at BMC-run HBT Aapla Dawakhana clinics for early detection of diabetic eye complications | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 27: In a major step towards preventing diabetes-related blindness, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based retinal screening at its Hinduhruidaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Aapla Dawakhana clinics and dispensaries across the city. The initiative was unveiled in the civic body’s Budget for the financial year 2026–27.

AI-based screening for early detection

Under the new system, diabetic patients visiting these clinics will undergo digital retinal imaging. The images will then be analysed instantly using AI-powered software to detect early signs of diabetic retinopathy — a serious eye condition that can lead to vision impairment or blindness if left untreated.

Dr Daksha Shah, Executive Health Officer of the BMC, said prolonged uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels in the retina, significantly increasing the risk of vision loss. “Early screening and timely intervention can prevent severe complications in the majority of cases,” she said.

To implement the project, the civic body has signed an agreement with a private technology institution, which will provide the necessary diagnostic equipment. Health officials believe that integrating AI into primary healthcare facilities will make screening faster, more accessible and more accurate.

Medical experts note that regular eye examinations and early treatment can prevent up to 90 per cent of severe vision loss cases caused by diabetic retinopathy. With Mumbai witnessing a steady rise in diabetes cases, the move is expected to benefit thousands of patients by enabling timely referrals to specialised hospitals for further care. The initiative is aimed at strengthening preventive healthcare services and reducing the burden of avoidable blindness in the city.

How the AI system will function

A digital image of the patient’s retina will be captured at the clinic, after which the AI software will analyse the image and generate a detailed report within minutes. If any abnormalities or signs of diabetic retinopathy are detected, the patient will be referred to a specialty hospital for further evaluation and appropriate treatment.

