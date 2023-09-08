Thane: Eknath Shinde Joins Dahi Handi Celebrations, Announces Support For Govinda Teams

FPJ

Thane: The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, September 7 visited various Dahi Handi Mandals in Thane city and and also interacted with the Govinda teams on the occasion of Dahi Handi.

Shinde while attending the Dahihandi festival of Tembhinaka Mitra Mandal, which was established under the inspiration of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe from Tembhinaka got emotional.

At Tembhinaka's Dahi Handi Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor Jackie Bhagnani, MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, former mayor Naresh Mhaske and other dignitaries were present.

CM Shinde also visited the Dahi Handi festival of Sanskriti Pratisthan initiated by Ovala-Majiwada constituency MLA Pratap Sarnaik and the Dahi Handi festival organized by Sankalp Pratishthan of former MLA Ravindra Phatak.

On this occasion, MLA Pratap Sarnaik, former MLA Ravindra Phatak, former corporator Purvesh Sarnaik, former corporator Parisha Sarnaik, Keslers who came specially from Spain and Sushant Shelar were present. Shinde also visited the Dahi Handi organised in Airoli in Navi Mumbai by Sunil Chowgule sports association where former MLA Vijay Chowghule was present along with other officials on this occasion..

The pro-Govinda competition was organized from this year on behalf of the state government.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that insurance has been taken for Govinda, who is participating in various dahi handi teams and the state government has also decided to provide financial assistance in case of an accident to Govinda.

