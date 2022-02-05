Thane: Eight arrested in Dombivli for forging cheques and withdrawing lakhs from well-known companies across India

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested eight people for forgery of bank cheques of account holders and for withdrawing amount from their account. The police during investigation found that the accused had committed such cheating across Maharashtra, Gujarat, TamilNadu and Karnataka.

The police said the arrested eight accused are identified as Harishchandra Kadave, Nitin Shelar, Ashok Chaudhary, Majhar Khan, Umar Farooq, Sachin Salaskar, Anek Otari and Bavesh Kumar Dholakia. While, the seven accused are from Ambarnath, Dombivli and Virar. Bavesh is from Gujarat.

The police said recently few days ago they received a call from an nationalized bank. Where in Bank's officials found one person suspicious, as he came with a cheque of Rs 21 crore with an particulars of the company name on it. "The police and bank employee found some foul play in the cheque and started investigating. But the suspect was not ready to reveal. But through technical details, police reached the other accused to arrest them and find a scam behind the forgery," said a police officer.

A case has been registered at the Manpada police station under section 420, 467,468, 471, 511 and 34 of the Indian penal code.

The police investigation found the accused used to gather bank details and accounts of businessman and well known person. "They used to secure the details through one accused, named Bhavesh. They would get account number, the balance, signature of the account holder, photo and other details. Then they use to get an blank cheque. With the help of print and laptop use to edit the cheque number. Then would use it to deposit it in the bank to get the cash" said an police officer from Manpada police station.

The police during investigation found the accused had 3 cases in Gujarat, one each in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

JD. More, assistant commissioner of police, Dombivli confirmed about the eight arrests and said the team has seized laptop, printer, mobile phone and three bogies of cheques, a total value Rs 1.22 lakhs.

However, the police asked the banks to keep a tap of such suspicious person. Also, if any person comes to deposit a cheque with a big amount. "If they find any foul play, they should inform the police," said an police officer.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:26 PM IST