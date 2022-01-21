Thane: ED attaches assets worth Rs 2.37 cr in money laundering case against Ameet Savant

Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 2.37 crore of Jeevendra Poddar and Shipra Singh under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the offence of money laundering initiated against Ameet Savant and others. The attached assets are in the form of a flat in Goa, office space in Gera Imperium Grand in Goa, BMW cars etc.



ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIRs dated 21.08.2019 and 12.12.2019 registered by Goa Police under various sections of IPC and Goa Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act against Ameet Savant, Jeevendra Poddar, Shipra Singh, and others for duping of investors to the tune of approximately Rs 21.38 crore by promising fixed returns of 2 to 5 % per month.



Investigation by ED revealed that Ameet Savant, as Authorized Representative (AP) of a Thane based stockbroking company, had collected money to the tune of Rs 21.38 crore from the investors between 2015 to 2019 and instead of depositing the same in the demat accounts of investors maintained with the company, Sawant had misappropriated the same in the accounts of his own similar named proprietorship firm.



Ameet Savant had further laundered the money received from complainants for gambling/speculating in the securities market and lost money to the tune of Rs 9.86 crore approximately between 2016 and 2018. Further, Savant had transferred Proceeds of Crime (POC) to the tune of Rs 5.45 crore in the bank accounts of Jeevendra Poddar and Shipra Singh as commission/brokerage for sourcing clients for him.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 05:48 PM IST