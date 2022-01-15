Mumbai: ED attaches assets worth Rs 410 crores of Omkar Group and Sachin Joshi in loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 410 crores of Omkar Group and actor-producer Sachin Joshi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a loan fraud case, agency officials informed on Saturday.

According to the agency officials, ED has attached flats worth Rs 330 crores approximately in Tower C of sale building namely Omkar 1973 at Worli of M/s Omkar Group and an open land situated at Viram, Pune worth approximately Rs 80 crore belonging to a company owned by Sachin Joshi.

ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by City Chowk Police Station, Aurangabad in 2020.

The agency had conducted a search in January last year and had arrested Babulal Varma, Managing Director of M/s ORDPL, Kamal Kishore, Chairman of M/s ORDPL and later on Sachin Joshi.

The ED had earlier filed Prosecution Complaint on March 26, 2021, before the Session Court, in Mumbai, in the case.

"ED during investigation found that loan amount Rs 410 crore was fraudulently acquired by M/s Surana Developers Wadala, LLP, a sister concern of M/s ORDPL through falsely increased slum dwellers numbers and FSI. Out of Rs 410 crore, an amount of Rs 330 crore was laundered into the sale building of Omkar Group and an amount of Rs 80 crore approximately was laundered through Sachin Joshi and his Viiking Group of companies under the guise of services and investment," the agency claimed in a statement.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:18 PM IST