 Thane: Drunk minor sets handkerchief ablaze, throws in train compartment at Mumbra railway station; one injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Drunk minor sets handkerchief ablaze, throws in train compartment at Mumbra railway station; one injured

Thane: Drunk minor sets handkerchief ablaze, throws in train compartment at Mumbra railway station; one injured

The attack injured a passenger who got burn injuries on his left arm.

Sherine RajUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
article-image

A 16-year-old minor has been detained by the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly setting a handkerchief ablaze with alcohol and throwing it in the ‘disabled’ compartment of a local train on Saturday night. The attack injured a passenger who got burn injuries on his left arm.

Read Also
Aligarh police arrest 'drunk' driver for ramming car into wedding guests, killing minor
article-image

Youth fled the spot immediately incident

According to the GRP, around 11.15 pm on Saturday night, the youth who was in an inebriated condition was traveling in a local train. When the train halted at Mumbra railway station, he added alcohol on a handkerchief, set it on fire and threw it in the railway ‘disabled’ compartment. He then immediately got down and began to flee the spot. The handkerchief with the fire hit a fellow passenger, whose clothes began to catch fire, leading to severe burn injuries on his left arm. 

Soon after the incident, the GRP was informed who immediately caught hold of the accused minor and detained him at the police station. The injured victim is currently undergoing medical treatment at KEM Hospital. 

Read Also
Jammu and Kashmir: Viral video of drunk teacher leads to villagers locking down govt school in Doda
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: IIT Bombay's first ever queer festival a ray of hope for LGBTQ+ students

Mumbai: IIT Bombay's first ever queer festival a ray of hope for LGBTQ+ students

Thane: Drunk minor sets handkerchief ablaze, throws in train compartment at Mumbra railway station;...

Thane: Drunk minor sets handkerchief ablaze, throws in train compartment at Mumbra railway station;...

Mumbai: City to see mercury dip in coming days, says IMD

Mumbai: City to see mercury dip in coming days, says IMD

Vande Bharat Express trains get overwhelming response in Maharashtra, cross 1L passenger mark

Vande Bharat Express trains get overwhelming response in Maharashtra, cross 1L passenger mark

Mumbai Jogger's road accident: Blood reports of accused show alcohol content

Mumbai Jogger's road accident: Blood reports of accused show alcohol content