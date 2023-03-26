Thane: Drunk minor sets handkerchief ablaze, throws in train compartment at Mumbra railway station; one injured

A 16-year-old minor has been detained by the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly setting a handkerchief ablaze with alcohol and throwing it in the ‘disabled’ compartment of a local train on Saturday night. The attack injured a passenger who got burn injuries on his left arm.

Youth fled the spot immediately incident

According to the GRP, around 11.15 pm on Saturday night, the youth who was in an inebriated condition was traveling in a local train. When the train halted at Mumbra railway station, he added alcohol on a handkerchief, set it on fire and threw it in the railway ‘disabled’ compartment. He then immediately got down and began to flee the spot. The handkerchief with the fire hit a fellow passenger, whose clothes began to catch fire, leading to severe burn injuries on his left arm.

Soon after the incident, the GRP was informed who immediately caught hold of the accused minor and detained him at the police station. The injured victim is currently undergoing medical treatment at KEM Hospital.