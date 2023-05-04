Thane drain cleaning: TMC commissioner instructs team to complete work before May 31 | Abhitash Singh

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday (May 4) instructed the officials of all departments to ensure proper coordination to complete the drain cleaning work in TMC jurisdiction before May 31.

Bangar instructing the TMC officials said, "The drains in the low-lying areas where the water accumulates, as well as the rainwater drains, should be properly cleaned." He noted that the cleaning of some drains is included in the tender itself.

There are 129 small and big drains with a distance of about 308 km in TMC limits. Even though drain cleaning is done throughout the year.

However, before the monsoons, the drains are thoroughly cleaned by the solid waste department. Special care is taken to avoid the accumulation of water during monsoon. Except for the Vartaknagar ward committee, drainage work has started in all the other eight ward committees in Thane city. The works in Vartaknagar will also start soon.

"The traditional places of water accumulation should be identified and the drains on all sides should be cleaned, and the executive engineers of the concerned ward committee should pay attention to it," Bangar added.

The TMC executive engineer, deputy chief sanitary inspector, and sanitary inspector are responsible for supervising the drainage works in the division area.

TMC commissioner sees best quality work

The official pointed out that this year drones were being used to monitor the drain cleaning work along with basic photography. "Drone filming has been completed at first. The post-cleaning will also be filmed and both the situations will be compared before payment, " Bangar said as he further informed that "contractors should be assured that if the drains are cleaned satisfactorily, the payments will not remain in arrears. Strict action will be taken if the quality of work is not the best."

Safety equipment to be provided to drain cleaners

The Thane civic chief said that it is necessary to dispose the sludge removed from the drain within 48 hours and spray disinfectant and deodorizer on the removed sludge. In case of non-compliance, a provision has been made in the tender to levy a penalty per incident.

Also, it is necessary to provide gumboots, masks, and gloves to the drain cleaning workers.

A fine of Rs 20,000 per incident will be levied if water accumulates due to the non-cleaning of drains and sewers. If the drains get clogged during monsoon, the contractor will have to do the cleaning work. He will not be paid separately.

25% payment after monsoon

The TMC administration has clarified that 25 per cent of the amount will be reserved and given after the monsoon. At the same time, during the rainy season, the removal of obstacles in the drain, removal of plants and other drifted things, and keeping the water flowing will be done.

The tender includes the removal of vegetation, manure waste, and plastic and the cleaning of drains after the end of the monsoon. Platoon machines are being used wherever necessary for drain cleaning in Uthalsar, Manpada and Kalwa areas. Also, while cleaning the drains in other sections, JCB Pokelan machines are being released into the drains by cranes