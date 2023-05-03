Mira Bhayandar: Ahead of monsoon, MBMC tags 14 buildings as 'dangerous' and unfit for stay

Mira Bhayandar: One of the buildings to be demolished | Pic: Suresh Golani

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), as per their annual pre-monsoon exercise, tagged 14 buildings in the twin-city as 'dangerous' and 'unfit' for human habitation. In 2022, the figure stood at 16.

While the civic administration has initiated the process to evacuate and demolish 13 buildings, owners of one structure moved the judiciary last year. This lead to legal obstacles in taking any type of coercive steps.

BPMC Act 1949

In accordance with the relevant sections of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, the civic administration had made it obligatory for owners and residents of buildings in existence for more than 30 years, to get their buildings inspected by qualified structural engineers listed on the civic panel. Subsequently, notices were issued to 1108 structures after an extensive survey, last year.

However, only 184 occupants responded positively and submitted the certificates after conducting recommended corrective repairs needed for structural stability.

Stung by the cold-shoulder response, MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole directed all six ward officials to ensure that structural stability of all such buildings are conducted till 30, April, failing which they will be held liable to face disciplinary action, in event of any disaster related to such structures.

Survey report lists 14 buildings in 'most dangerous' category; details below

As per the current stability survey report- 14 buildings fall in the C-1 category (most dangerous to live in, and are vacated and demolished), 19 in the C-2 (a) category (major reconstruction and repair work to be done after evacuation), 383 in the C-2 (b) category (repair work with no need of evacuation) and 13 in the C-3 category which require only minor repairs.

Here's what officials have to say

“Demolition work to pull down the dangerous buildings has been initiated and all ward officers have been directed to complete the work before the end of this month. Adequate safety measures are being taken,” confirmed deputy civic chief- Maruti Gaikwad.

Most of the old and dilapidated structures are on small plots which have already consumed a FSI of more than four, thus making redevelopment options difficult and non-viable under the existing permission norms. However, the cluster development plan recently passed by the state government is all set to provide for such ill fated buildings.