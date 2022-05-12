Navi Mumbai: Ahead of monsoons, Koparkhiarne residents demand repair of open DP boxes

Open DP (distribution panel) boxes of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) are posing a threat to common people in Koparkhairane especially since the monsoon is knocking on the door.

Residents met MSEDCL officials and demanded that all opened DP boxes should be repaired immediately.

According to residents, the DP boxes in sector 14 in Koparkhairane are open and they urged the officials of the power distribution company to close them as early as possible.

In addition, the open DP boxes are prone to become defunct sooner than the closed ones. A resident says that normally, the power distribution company carries out annual maintenance of power substations and DP boxes. However, this year, due to carbon accumulation, the DP boxes need urgent repairs. The carbon accumulations also led to voltage fluctuation.

Since the onset of the monsoon is expected earlier this year, residents are worried a lot about open DP boxes. They fear that this may also lead to frequent power cuts during heavy downpours.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:36 AM IST