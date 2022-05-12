Brief power cut post Maharashtra State cabinet meeting

At a time whenseveral areas in Maharashtra are reeling under load-shedding lasting for hours, ministers attending the state cabinetmeeting at Mantralaya in Mumbai experienced a brief power cut shortly after the meet during which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray couldn’t connect virtually.

An official said the power disruptionlasted for three to four minutes atthe state secretariat in south Mumbai.

The increased demand for electricity due to scorching summer heat, mismatch in demand and supply, and coal shortagehad forced the state government to effect loadshedding in several areas. Recently on Monday night, Mumbai experienced a power outage amid a severe shortage of electricity.

The city suffered outages in February this year and multiple times over the last month ever since the state government admitted to a shortfall of about 3,000 MW

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:37 AM IST