Thane District Skill Development, Employment & Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre Hands Appointment Letters To 21 Candidates

Thane: The office of Thane district skill development, employment and entrepreneurship guidance centre have given appointment letters to 21 candidates on Friday through placement drive organised at the centre's office in Thane.

In this placement drive representatives of Unicare Health Care, SN Supply Chain, Dezavue skill learning and training system and Arambam Pharma were present.

Jobs Offered In Placement Drive

Through this placement drive tele caller, team leader, quality supervisor, analyst, health consultant, accountant, loader, picker, delivery executive, store associate, pharmacist, senior manager, site manager and back office executive has been given the job offers.

Sandhya Salunkhe, assistant commissioner, Thane district skill development, employment and entrepreneurship guidance centre said, "44 job aspirants participated in this placement drive. Out of these 21 candidates have been given appointment letters and among the selected candidates there are three transgenders."

