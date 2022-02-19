Thane: Devendra Fadnavis takes part in Shiv Jayanti celebrations

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday participated in the events held on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Thane city.

Fadnavis was accompanied by MoS Kapil Patil, the BJP's city unit president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, MLA Sanjay Kelkar and other local leaders.

The BJP leader first paid floral tribute to the statue of the Maratha king at the centre of Masunda lake in the heart of the city.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis greeted Shiv bhakts across the world on the occasion, and said the state and country were inspired and guided by the teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"As long as we follow the teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and resort to good and equal governance, nobody can enslave us," the BJP leader said.

