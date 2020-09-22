Thane: Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 20

Thane: The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident rose to 20 today.

Till Tuesday morning hours a total of 20 deaths has been reported, while 25 are injured.

The rescue operation carried since yesterday has been going on by the NDRF, TDRF and RDMC team, to rescue the trapped people from the debris.

"Till Monday night total 16 were dead, and 20 were injured. However, more 10 people were rescued from the debris till early morning hours," said an official, from Bhiwandi.

"Out of these 10 rescued victims, 5 have been declared dead, including 2.5 years old baby, while other 5 are injured, and have been taken to nearby hospitals. Now the death toll increased to 20, and 25 are injured," added an official.