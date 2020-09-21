Mumbai Weather Update: Why is it so dark in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane?

On Monday, if one observed carefully, dark clouds hovered in the sky as rains lashed several parts of Maharashtra.

And one wouldn't disagree that this weather surely calls for a cup of chai and pakoda.

Even at 5.30 pm ( a time when it is quite bright in Mumbai), it looked as if it was 7 pm already. Twitter pointed this out too.

Well, rain clouds are dark and grey because of their thickness. The cloud gets thicker and denser as it gathers more water droplets. And the thicker it gets, more light it gathers that results in less light penetrating through it.

Here is why it is dark in various parts of the city;

Now, IMD has predicted thunderstorms in Mumbai, Pune, Thanem Aurangabad and other parts of Maharashtra over the next 3-4 hours.

IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said, "Palghar, Mumbai,Thane, Raigad, Nashik, Pune Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Aurangabad mod to intense TS next 3,4 hrs. Take care"

Earlier, he had also said, "As per IMD GFS & other models, today S konkan, Goa likely to recv heavy to very heavy with isol extremely heavy rains.Mumbai, Thane isol heavy & TS. Tomorrow Mumbai Thane heavy to very heavy.Ghat area of Raigad,Pune, Satara,Klp & Rtn,Sindudurg could heavy to very heavy with isol extremely heavy. TC"

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that city will continue to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershower in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Monday.

IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai and Thane will likely receive. "S Konkan (Sindudurg), Goa dense clouds as seen frm Goa radar & satellite image & Intense spells could be for nxt 2,3 hrs. Medium clouds seen ovr rest of state. Arabian sea off coast of Mah showing intense development. Mumbai, Thane cloudy, but no rains so far. Mod to hvy possible," Hosalikar tweeted.