Thane: Cylinders kept in 2 vehicles explode; 1 injured

A person was injured after some cooking gas cylinders kept in a tempo and a truck in an open ground here in Maharashtra exploded in the wee hours of Monday, a civic official said.

The two vehicles and a van parked nearby caught fire following the blasts, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The gas cylinders exploded with a loud sound at around 1.45 am at Ram Nagar in Mira Road area of Thane, he said.

Six fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze in the vehicles was brought under control by around 5 am, the official said.

A 25-year-old local resident, who was at the blast site, received minor injuries and was given first aid, the official said.

An investigation is underway into the incident, he added.