Thane Crime: Rabodi Police Book Case Against 2 Unknown Attackers For Stabbing 57-Year-Old Cancer Patient Over Dispute

The Rabodi police booked a case against two unknown people who allegedly stabbed an iron object into the face of a 57-year-old cancer patient over a petty issue in Thane on September 20.

The incident took place in Gokul Nagar in Thane on September 20 when the injured person, identified as Aadesh Jadhav, visited the place to meet a woman named Shalini Gaikwad. A case was filed by Aadesh Gaikwad at Rabodi Police under sections 118(1) and 3(5) of Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita.

According to the FIR, the complaint stated that on September 19, Shalini Gaikwad called him on the phone to set up a meeting regarding his room. Shalini lives behind the complainant's shop. Shalini asked him again to come on September 20 in the morning for the meeting. He went to Gokul Nagar but did not find her there. Later, he sat in front of his rented shop. Following this, two unknown men approached him and asked about his shop, then told him they wanted to rent it, but he refused. They became furious; one of them took an iron object, stabbed him in the face, and fled the scene. Locals rushed to the spot and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Kishor Kharat, Police Inspector from Rabodi Police Station said, "We were going through CCTV footage. We will apprehend the accused soon. Further investigation is ongoing."