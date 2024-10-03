Thane: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed In Road Accident By Reckless Truck On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road, Driver Arrested

Scene of the accident at Anand Dighe Chowk, Bhiwandi, where a 50-year-old woman was fatally struck by a truck | Representational Image

Thane: A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing the road after being hit by a truck in Bhiwandi-Kalyan road in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. The police said the deceased has been identified as Yamubai Mengal, 50, a resident of Chavindra in Bhiwandi.

The incident took place at Anand Dighe Chowk near IGM hospital in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. A case was filed by Keshav Bhagwan Mengal, 32, a son of the deceased.

The truck, driven recklessly towards Bhiwandi, struck her from behind. She fell onto the road and came under the truck’s wheel. Locals rushed to the scene and took her to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where she was declared dead. She had sustained injuries to her head. Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem.

A case was registered against the truck driver, Somnath Shivaji Gopane, under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Gopane was arrested, produced in court, and released on bail, according to Santosh Avhad, Senior Police Inspector.