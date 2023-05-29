Thane crime: 4 held for murder of Ulhasnagar Sena chief | Representative Image

Thane: Four persons have been arrested for the alleged fatal stabbing of Shiv Sena’s Ulhasnagar city chief Shabbir Shaikh on May 26. The case was taken up by eight police stations and the Thane crime branch. The police said the killing was a result of a financial dispute as Shaikh ran a gambling outlet in Jai Janata Colony in Camp 5 of Ulhasnagar. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera and its video later went viral.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikram Kavthankar, Dinesh Kavthankar, Prashant Taide and Santkabir Borade. Their accomplices, Jayesh Salunkhe and Vijay Rupani, are on the run.

Accused admits to getting into argument

On interrogation, the accused admitted to getting into an argument over exchange of money at the gambling outlet, which later turned violent.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar) Motichand Rathod said, “A case has been registered against the accused at Hill Line police station under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intent). A few more accused are still absconding and a manhunt has been launched. The weapons used for the murder have been recovered by the police.”