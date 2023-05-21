Thane: Youth arrested in Ulhasnagar for editing girls' Instagram photos into pornographic content

File

In a shocking incident that has come to light in Ulhasnagar, a youth addicted to gambling was found to have been copying photos of girls from Instagram. He would then edit and convert the portion below their faces into pornographic content, which he stored in his mobile gallery. The Ulhasnagar police have taken swift action, arresting the youth and one of his friends, and registering a case against them.

The accused, identified as Piyush Kriplani, had a gambling addiction. On Thursday, he lost his mobile phone during a gambling session, and when the lock on his phone was opened, his perverse activities were discovered.

Gambling den owner takes iPhone 13 mobile phone as collateral

Chandrahar Godse, police inspector at Ulhasnagar police station, provided details on the case. He said, "According to the complainant, the mother of a 15-year-old girl whose photo was edited and uploaded on Instagram, her daughter had uploaded the pictures on her Instagram account two years ago. The accused, Piyush Kriplani, copied her photos from the Instagram account, edited the portion below the face to convert it into pornographic content, and saved it in his mobile gallery. On Thursday, the accused lost money in gambling and was unable to pay, resulting in the gambling den owner taking his iPhone 13 mobile phone as collateral. Piyush then approached his friend, Varun Rohra, to help him retrieve the mobile phone. The gambling den owner demanded Rs 16,000 for its return. Varun borrowed Rs 16,000 from his friend Sahil and retrieved the mobile phone from the gambling den owner."

Godse continued, "While Varun Rohra was going through the photos and videos in Piyush's mobile gallery, he discovered many obscene photos of girls. Disturbed by what he saw, Varun informed his friend Naveen Digwani, a social worker. Naveen, too, examined the photos of several girls on Piyush's mobile phone and recognized a 15-year-old minor girl among them. He promptly contacted the mother of the victim girl and informed her about the obscene photo."

Further investigation underway

The officer added, "As soon as the victim girl's mother saw the disturbing photo, she immediately approached us and reported the incident. Based on her complaint, we have registered a case against both Piyush and Varun under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (assault to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and 67(b) of the Information Technology Act. Both individuals were arrested on Thursday, and we are currently conducting further investigations into the case."

Shashikant Dayama, a social worker from Ulhasnagar, expressed his concern, saying, "On one hand, there has been an increase in incidents involving minor girls, including young women, being lured into the trap of love-jihad in Ulhasnagar city. Meanwhile, the revelation of the heinous acts committed by these accused perverts has sparked outrage among parents."