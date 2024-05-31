Thane Couple Denied Boarding Spice Jet Flight Despite Airline Issued Boarding Cards At Srinagar Airport

Thane Couple Stopped From Boarding Flight After Boarding Cards Issued By Airlines At Srinagar Airport |

Mumbai: In a distressing incident, a couple from Thane had a bitter experience at Srinagar Airport on Friday when they were not allowed to board a flight despite the boarding cards being issued to them. The airlines claimed that the PNR numbers of their boarding cards were not tallying with the data available with the airlines. They checked in their luggage and had collected the boarding pass from the counter. The incident has highlighted the situation of mismanagement in the Spice Jet Airlines.

The couple have been identified as Prakash Nilani (53) and his wife Jaya (50). They had gone to Srinagar on a holiday after which Because of certain urgent commitments they decided to cut short their vacation and return to Mumbai.

Accordingly they booked tickets through a local travel agent on a Spice Jet flight SG 510 which was scheduled to depart from Srinagar airport at 6.40 p.m.They checked in their luggage and collected their boarding passes and were about to board the flight when they were stopped by the Spice Jet staff.

"They told us that PNR numbers of our boarding cards were not tallying and hence they refused to let us board the flight. They had no answer when I asked how our luggage was checked in and boarding cards were issued at the airline counter at the airport," Nilani told FPJ over the phone.

Read Also SpiceJet Flight To Leh Returns To Delhi After Bird Strike On Engine; All Passengers Safe

"Our luggage is not with us and the airline is offering no help. We are suffering for no fault of ours," Nilani added. He has given a written complaint to the airline and plans to sue it for deficiency in service.

The airline staff was unavailable for comment. The incident highlights the importance of streamlined communication and accountability within airline operations, as such disruptions can cause significant inconvenience and distress to passengers, especially in urgent situations like this.