e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:46 AM IST

Thane: Couple held for running flesh trade racket from massage parlour in Kashimira

PTI
Representative Image | ANI

Representative Image | ANI

Advertisement

Police have arrested a couple, who owned a massage parlour here in Maharashtra, for allegedly running a sex trade racket from their establishment, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the police's anti-human trafficking cell raided the massage parlour located in Kashimira area here on Tuesday evening and busted the racket, the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police said in a release.

Two girls were also rescued from the place, the release said.

The 30-year-old man who owned the premises and his wife, aged 28, both hailing from Mangaluru, were arrested.

A case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 370 (trafficking of person) and 34 (common intention), and relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police said.

The accused woman was last year also booked under similar offences by the Kashimira police, they added.

ALSO READ

Thane: Four assault security guard, incident captured on CCTV

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:46 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal