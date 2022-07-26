Thane: Cops step in to fill potholes on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

On July 23, a 46-year-old pillion rider lost his life when the bike hit into potholes at Ranjoli Naka in Bhiwandi | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: With the potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik highway claiming life of motorists, the police have come forward to fill them.

Two days ago, Brijesh Kumar Jaiswar, 46, a resident of Ulhasnagar was riding a pillion on a bike driven by his friend Ramjanak Sharma.

They were on way home from work. When they reached at Ranjanoli Naka, Sharma lost the balance of the bike due to potholes and both of them fell down. Brijesh was crushed under the dumper coming from behind.

The Kongaon police in Bhiwandi registered a case under relevant sections of the India Penal Code.

Taking note of the incident, Kongaon police station, senior police inspector Ganpatrao Pingle contacted Satyajit Dhange, safety manager, MSRDC.

Both Pingle and Dhange along with other policemen on Monday took up the work of filling the potholes to give some respite to the motorists.