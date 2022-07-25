Thane: Pillion rider falls as motorcycle hits pothole, gets run over by dumper

Representative Image | PTI

A 46-year-old man riding pillion on a motorcycle died after the vehicle hit a pothole and he was run over by a dumper on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred at Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi on Saturday, when the victim Brijeshkumar Jaiswar was travelling towards Thane city, senior inspector Ganpat Pingle of Kongaon police station said.

The motorcycle hit a pothole, causing the riders to fall. When the victim fell, a dumper coming from behind crushed him to death, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the driver of the dumper, the official said.

The police got in touch with the safety manager of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Satyajit Dange, and ensured that pits and potholes on the road are filled, he added.