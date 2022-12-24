Thane: Cops seize drugs worth ₹20 lakhs from city; 3 Nigerians nabbed | Representative Image

Three Nigerians have been arrested by Thane Crime Branch Unit 5 on Saturday, for unlawful possession of narcotics. The police have seized drugs worth s 20.11 lakhs from them which includes 60 gm of Cocaine and 70 gm of Mephedrone commonly known as MD.

The three accused arrested are-- Obasi alias Mago Eugene Stanley (45), Praspar Okro Wachuku (44) and Sunday Boateng (25). The three accused, according to the FIR, were arrested at 1 am today from Wagle Estate area opposite a popular shopping mall.

The three arrested accused planned to sell the narcotics but were intercepted by the police, according to the FIR. They have been booked under Sections 8 (C), 21 (B) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Similar case reported in Ghatkopar

Recently, Mumbai Police's Anti narcotics cell arrested a drug peddler and recovered high qulity cocaine from his possession. The incident happened on Friday, Dec 23, wherein the cops recovered drugs worth Rs 28 lakhs,

According to the Mumbai Police, a case was registered against the accused peddler under NDPS Act. As per the Mumbai Police officials, the accused was produced in court and was sent to police custody till December 28.

Further investigation regarding the source of drug supply is on.

Significant crackdown last month

Last month, in another significant crackdown on the drug trafficking cartels, NCB-Mumbai busted syndicates wherein multiple drugs were seized and four key associates were arrested.

The week-long drive resulted in the seizure of 1.2 kgs (3840 tablets) of Tramadol, 10.8 kgs (13,500 tablets) of Nitrazepam, 19 kgs of Ganja and 1.150 kgs high-grade Hydroponic Weed.The total worth of seized materials was around Rs 1 crore in the international market, the officials informed.