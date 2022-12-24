Jammu and Kashmir cops bust major drug smuggling racket, 2 kg narcotics seized; 5 cops among 17 arrested

Five policemen have been arrested along with 12 others from different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla districts after Jammu and Kashmir police unearthed a narcotics smuggling module | Twitter/ Kupwara Police

Kupwara: Five policemen have been arrested along with 12 others from different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla districts after Jammu and Kashmir police unearthed a narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan. Among the arrested also include a political acitivist, contractor and shopkeeper from the two districts.

According to the police's media statement, they received a tip-off from Mohammed Waseem Najar, a poultry shop owner was arrested with some narcotics from his house.

Waseem admitted to being a part of a big group of drug peddlers and disclosed the names of some of his associates in the district as well as those at Uri in Baramulla district.

One of the biggest drug smuggling module unearthed, 17 including Policemen, political activist, contractor, shopkeepers arrested. 2 kg narcotics recovered.@JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @ManhasYougal pic.twitter.com/FzkBM2Efr2 — DISTRICT POLICE KUPWARA. (@KupwaraCops) December 23, 2022

The statement further added that subsequent raids were conducted at various places across the district and 16 more persons were arrested.

It informed that the operation was carried out by different teams of Kupwara police, headed by SHO Mohd Rafiq Lone and DySP (Prob) Khadim Hussain, under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Rashid Younis.

Cops seized 2kg of narcotics

According to the police's statement, a Tahmeed Khan confessed to transporting drugs to Kupwara to sell it among his other accomplices to earn money.

The Kupwara police ound two packets of heroin-like narcotics that are close to 2 kg was recovered from Tahmeed's home.