Thane cops book 2 owners of travel agency for duping city builder of ₹ 31 lakh

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
Thane cops book 2 owners of travel agency for duping city builder of ₹ 31 lakh | Representative Image
Thane: Police have filed a complaint against a couple who own a travel agency for allegedly defrauding a lady builder of more than Rs 31 lakh, said an official.

The builder and her family had made a reservation with the travel agency for a trip to the United States in February 2020. The Naupada police officer stated that the complainant had paid the company Rs 31,71,972 for the airfare, visa, travel, sightseeing, and other charges.

The tour, however, was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic; the builder in her complaint further stated that other family members' reservtions for the excursion were eventually cancelled and it was agreed that just the builder would take it.

Travel agency owners booked for trust breach

The official said that the accused concurred with this and 'organised' the tour for this year from October 28–November 11. The official further added that the builder though hadn't received airline itinerary, hotel reservation information or tour schedule.

The official added that after the builder complained to the police, charges were filed against the couple who own the travel agency under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts carried out by multiple people in furtherance of a single objective) on Saturday.

The police said that arrests in the case is yet to be made and that a probe in the case is underway.

