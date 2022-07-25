e-Paper Get App

Thane: Container damaged due to tree fall, no casualties reported

The container was traveling from Gujarat to Bhiwandi but the driver by mistake went to Kolshet road in Thane where tree fell on it

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
FPJ/Abhitash Singh

On Monday morning, a tree fell on a container when the driver mistakenly drove it to Kapurbawdi's Kolshet road in Thane. No casualties have been reported.

After receiving the information, the staff of the tree authority department, disaster management cell team, fire brigade personnel, Kapurbawdi police personnel, and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) staff reached the spot with one pick-up vehicle, one JCB, and one fire vehicle.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane, said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room on Monday, July 25 at around 6:45pm from Yogesh Shelke. The container number MH-46 AR 0680 of M.K.V Transport, which was carrying a 30 tonne of readymix and was traveling from Gujarat to Bhiwandi by mistake of driver Vikas Saroj, went to Kolshet road at Kapurbawdi in Thane (West), where a tree fell on the container."

Sawant further added, "Fortunately there were no casualties at the scene."

The work of cutting the tree is going on with the help of disaster management staff, fire brigade personnel and tree authority department staff. "

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: Container damaged due to tree fall, no casualties reported

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai sees 45 new cases of COVID-19 on July 24

Navi Mumbai sees 45 new cases of COVID-19 on July 24

Navi Mumbai police arrest two for stealing laptop from cars in Digha

Navi Mumbai police arrest two for stealing laptop from cars in Digha

History made: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

History made: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

Pope Francis set for historic apology for abuse of Canadian Indigenous children in Catholic...

Pope Francis set for historic apology for abuse of Canadian Indigenous children in Catholic...

Mumbai updates: Traffic movement on Aarey Road temporarily restricted today

Mumbai updates: Traffic movement on Aarey Road temporarily restricted today