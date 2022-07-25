Thane: Container damaged due to tree fall, no casualties reported

FPJ/Abhitash Singh

On Monday morning, a tree fell on a container when the driver mistakenly drove it to Kapurbawdi's Kolshet road in Thane. No casualties have been reported.

After receiving the information, the staff of the tree authority department, disaster management cell team, fire brigade personnel, Kapurbawdi police personnel, and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) staff reached the spot with one pick-up vehicle, one JCB, and one fire vehicle.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane, said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room on Monday, July 25 at around 6:45pm from Yogesh Shelke. The container number MH-46 AR 0680 of M.K.V Transport, which was carrying a 30 tonne of readymix and was traveling from Gujarat to Bhiwandi by mistake of driver Vikas Saroj, went to Kolshet road at Kapurbawdi in Thane (West), where a tree fell on the container."

Sawant further added, "Fortunately there were no casualties at the scene."

The work of cutting the tree is going on with the help of disaster management staff, fire brigade personnel and tree authority department staff. "

