Thane Coastal Road Phase 2 Hits CRZ Hurdle Over Mangroves, Flamingo Sanctuary; MCZMA Seeks More Studies

MCZMA has sought additional environmental assessments before considering MMRDA’s proposed elevated road alignment for further approval | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 5, 2026: The proposed Thane Coastal Road Phase-II from Balkum to Anandnagar in Mulund East has hit a regulatory hurdle after the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) raised concerns over mangroves and the ecologically sensitive Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.

The elevated road alignment passes through the sanctuary’s eco-sensitive zone and involves 2.7215 hectares of forest land, affecting around 3,754 mangrove trees, according to details presented before the MCZMA. The proposal envisages permanent removal of 1.7472 hectares of mangroves and temporary removal of 2.7225 hectares.

MCZMA Defers Road Proposal

At its 201st meeting on August 11, the MCZMA deferred the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) proposal, directing it to provide additional studies and explore an alternative alignment.

National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, mapping shows the project traverses CRZ-IA mangroves, CRZ-IA mangrove buffer, CRZ-IB and CRZ-IVB, besides areas outside the CRZ.

Project Crosses Multiple CRZ Zones

The total mapped project area is 2,72,201.58 sq mt. Of this, 94,500.13 sq mt falls under CRZ-IA mangroves and 98,402.34 sq mt under the mangrove buffer zone. The alignment also covers 5,976.65 sq mt of CRZ-IB, 248.30 sq mt of CRZ-IVB and 60,422.91 sq mt outside CRZ.

MMRDA submitted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report prepared by Enviro Resources Pvt Ltd. However, MCZMA expert members observed that a substantial portion of the alignment passes through mangroves and ecologically sensitive areas.

Authority Seeks Additional Studies

The authority has sought a detailed report from the Mangrove Cell assessing the project’s impact. It has also sought an assessment of the potential impact on Thane Creek’s ecology and flamingo habitat, along with mitigation measures.

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Other information sought includes an NOC from the competent authority from the ESZ perspective, a cost-benefit analysis report and a study assessing the project’s potential impact on flooding before considering the proposal for further approval.

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