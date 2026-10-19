 Thane Coastal Road-I: MMRDA Erects 10 I-Girders In A Day As Project Reaches 45 Per Cent Completion
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Thane Coastal Road-I: MMRDA Erects 10 I-Girders In A Day As Project Reaches 45 Per Cent Completion

The MMRDA erected 10 I-girders in a single day on the Thane Coastal Road-I project on October 14, exceeding its usual daily rate of four to six girders. The 13.45-km, six-lane corridor has reached 45% progress and is expected to ease congestion on Ghodbunder Road while improving connectivity between major highways.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
Thane Coastal Road-I: MMRDA Erects 10 I-Girders In A Day As Project Reaches 45 Per Cent Completion
The MMRDA achieved a record daily installation of 10 I-girders on the Thane Coastal Road-I corridor on October 14 | X - @MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved a construction milestone on the Thane Coastal Road-I project by erecting 10 I-girders in a single day on October 14.

The achievement exceeds the project’s usual daily installation rate of four to six girders, marking a significant step in the development of the corridor, the authority claimed.

Project Progress Reaches 45%

The overall progress of the 13.45-km project has reached 45%, according to the authority. The six-lane, access-controlled road is being developed to provide an alternative to the congested Ghodbunder Road, which carries significant traffic between the Mumbai–Nashik Highway and Gaimukh.

Corridor To Improve Regional Connectivity

The corridor will connect NH-3 and NH-48 at Kharegaon Toll Naka with Gaimukh, improving road connectivity across the region. Once operational, it is expected to ease traffic pressure on Ghodbunder Road and offer commuters an alternative route between key highway connections.

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The Thane Coastal Road-I project is part of broader efforts to strengthen connectivity within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and improve traffic movement along one of Thane’s key transport corridors.

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