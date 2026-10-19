Thane Coastal Road-I: MMRDA Erects 10 I-Girders In A Day As Project Reaches 45 Per Cent Completion

The MMRDA achieved a record daily installation of 10 I-girders on the Thane Coastal Road-I corridor on October 14 | X - @MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved a construction milestone on the Thane Coastal Road-I project by erecting 10 I-girders in a single day on October 14.

The achievement exceeds the project’s usual daily installation rate of four to six girders, marking a significant step in the development of the corridor, the authority claimed.

Project Progress Reaches 45%

The overall progress of the 13.45-km project has reached 45%, according to the authority. The six-lane, access-controlled road is being developed to provide an alternative to the congested Ghodbunder Road, which carries significant traffic between the Mumbai–Nashik Highway and Gaimukh.

Ten I-girders erected in a single day—a new construction record for Thane Coastal Road-1. On 14 October 2026, MMRDA’s Project Team surpassed the usual daily output of 4–6 girders, marking a significant milestone in the corridor’s construction. Overall project progress now stands at 45%. The 13.45 km, six-lane, access-controlled corridor will connect NH-3 and NH-48 at Kharegaon Toll Naka with Gaimukh, providing an alternative to Ghodbunder Road. Once completed, it is expected to ease pressure on this busy route and strengthen connectivity between the Mumbai–Nashik Highway and Gaimukh. ठाणे कोस्टल रोड-१ प्रकल्पासाठी एकाच दिवसात *दहा* आय-गर्डर्सची उभारणी; बांधकाम क्षेत्रात नवा विक्रम! १४ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ रोजी एमएमआरडीएच्या प्रकल्प पथकाने एका दिवसात *दहा* आय-गर्डर्सची उभारणी करून महत्त्वाचा टप्पा गाठला. सर्वसाधारणपणे कोणत्याही प्रकल्पात दररोज सरासरी ४ ते ६ गर्डर्स उभारले जातात. मात्र या प्रकल्पात एकाच दिवसात *दहा* गर्डर्स उभारण्याची कामगिरी नोंदवण्यात आली. यामुळे प्रकल्पाच्या बांधकामाला महत्त्वपूर्ण गती मिळाली असून प्रकल्पाची एकूण भौतिक प्रगती आता ४५ टक्क्यांवर पोहोचली आहे. खारेगाव टोलनाका ते गायमुख यांना जोडणारा हा १३.४५ किमी लांबीचा, सहा पदरी आणि प्रवेश-नियंत्रित मार्ग घोडबंदर रस्त्याला पर्यायी ठरणार आहे. सदर प्रकल्प पूर्ण झाल्यानंतर या वर्दळीच्या मार्गावरील वाहतुकीचा ताण कमी होण्यासोबतच मुंबई ते नाशिक महामार्ग आणि गायमुख यांच्यातील जोडणी अधिक सक्षम होण्यास मदत होईल. #MMRDA #ThaneCoastalRoad #Thane #MumbaiInMinutes #RebootingMumbai #ReshapingMMR @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @DrSanMukherjee — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) October 18, 2026

Corridor To Improve Regional Connectivity

The corridor will connect NH-3 and NH-48 at Kharegaon Toll Naka with Gaimukh, improving road connectivity across the region. Once operational, it is expected to ease traffic pressure on Ghodbunder Road and offer commuters an alternative route between key highway connections.

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The Thane Coastal Road-I project is part of broader efforts to strengthen connectivity within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and improve traffic movement along one of Thane’s key transport corridors.

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