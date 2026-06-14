Thane Coastal Road Project Raises Flood Risk As Natural Drains Get Choked: Survey | File Pic (Representational Image)

​Thane: ​The ambitious Thane Coastal Road Project (Balkum to Gaimukh), designed to alleviate the city's severe traffic congestion, has inadvertently triggered a massive environmental and safety hazard. A recent survey conducted by the local Tehsildar reveals that the ongoing construction has severely obstructed natural drainage systems, leaving several residential areas vulnerable to flash floods this monsoon season.

​According to the investigation, the coastal road project—being executed by MMRDA through M/s Navayuga Engineering Co. Ltd.—runs parallel to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) water pipeline near Kolshet creek. Heavy construction activities have drastically narrowed or entirely blocked age-old natural streams (nalas) that drain rainwater from the hills into the creek.

​Key Findings from the Survey:

​Choked Waterways: A major drainage channel carrying water from Balkum and Kolshet to the creek has dropped from its original width of 50 feet down to just 15 to 20 feet due to construction debris and temporary access roads built for piling works.

​Illegal Dumping: Private landowners, local farmers, and developers are exploiting the temporary service roads to illegally transport and dump massive amounts of debris, soil, and construction waste (rabbit) directly into the creek buffer zones and sensitive mangrove areas.

​Unchecked Private Construction: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has approved approximately 50 to 55 major residential and commercial projects along the Balkum-Kolshet creek belt. Developers have constructed unauthorised private roads over existing natural drainage paths, further choking the system.

​Rising Flood Risk for Residential Hubs

​The Tehsildar's report warns that if immediate corrective measures and desilting are not carried out, rainwater flowing down from the hills will have no outlet. This creates an imminent flood risk for Kharegaon, Balkum, and Kolshet villages, as well as several prominent modern residential complexes.

​Neighborhoods specifically highlighted as high-risk zones include Lodha Amara, Mhatreai Nagar, Kolshet Village, and Dosti West County. Authorities stress that a heavy downpour could cause creek and rain water to breach these housing societies, threatening lives and property.

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