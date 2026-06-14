Mumbai: ‘Borivali Residents Will Get A Breath Of Relief,’ Says Sanjay Upadhyay After CM Fadnavis Inspects Coastal Road Work In Charkop | IANS

Mumbai: Calling it “good news” for the people of Borivali, Sanjay Upadhyay said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inspected the ongoing Coastal Road work at Sector 8 in Charkop on Sunday.

Speaking to IANS, the construction of the Coastal Road from Bandra to Gorai is currently in progress, and the Chief Minister’s visit is expected to give further momentum to the project.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay says, "Good news for the people of Borivali: today the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, inspected the Coastal Road project in Sector 8, Charkop. The construction work of the Coastal Road from Bandra to Gorai is… pic.twitter.com/f97UkepC1F — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2026

“I am confident that this project will progress further due to his visit,” Upadhyay said, adding that the inspection has raised hopes among residents of the western suburbs.

Speaking about the traffic situation, Upadhyay said that commuters are currently facing major inconvenience due to the heavy load on the Western Express Highway.

“Today, because of the load on the Western Express Highway, people have to face traffic problems for nearly two hours,” he said.

He added that once the Coastal Road is completed, residents of Borivali and nearby western suburban areas will get major relief from daily traffic congestion.

“After the construction of this Coastal Road, the people of the western suburbs will get a breath of relief. We will be able to reach Nariman Point in 45 minutes,” Upadhyay said.

Upadhyay also praised the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work being carried out under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“I would like to commend the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. There is no compromise on the path of development,” he said.

He further added that Maharashtra’s future would move ahead rapidly under the present leadership.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Inspects Development Work Of Signal-Free Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road Project

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, June 14, inspected the development work of the proposed Mumbai Coastal Road project connecting Versova to Bhayandar. He was accompanied by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Ashish Shelar, Ameet Satam along with other officials.

During an interaction with reporters, CM said that nearly 60 per cent of Mumbai's traffic currently uses the Western Express Highway, making it one of the city's busiest corridors. To ease the pressure on the route, the government is developing a signal-free road connectivity project from Nariman Point to Bhayandar, adding that, "This will provide great relief to Mumbai."

CM Fadnavis also shared an update about the completion of the project. He added that the aims to complete the entire project by October-November or December 2028.

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