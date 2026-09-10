Thane Coastal Road-1 Achieves 40% Progress In 14 Months With 77% Piling Work Completed Along 13.45-Km Corridor | AI

Mumbai: The Thane Coastal Road-1 project has achieved 40% overall physical progress within 14 months, with foundation work, pier construction and girder erection advancing simultaneously along the 13.45-km corridor.

Over 330 Working Piles Completed

As of September 2, a total of 332 of the 426 working piles, or 77%, have been completed, while 277 piers, accounting for 65% of the total, have been constructed. Work on pier caps is also progressing, with casting completed for 460 pier caps.

The erection of I-girders has gathered pace, with 501 of the planned 1,632 girders installed so far, representing around 30% progress in this component. Construction of 13 deck-slab spans has also been completed.

Six-Lane Corridor To Connect Kharegaon And Gaymukh

The six-lane, access-controlled greenfield corridor will stretch 13.45 km between Kharegaon Toll Plaza and Gaymukh. The project is being executed using specialised engineering techniques, including a single-pile, single-pier arrangement and monopile foundations, which are being deployed on land for a greenfield road project.

The corridor has been planned as an important freight and regional connectivity route, aimed at easing pressure on Ghodbunder Road while providing a more direct connection between NH-160, the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and the Thane Creek waterfront near Gaymukh.

Elevated Sections To Protect Mangrove Areas

A substantial portion of the alignment is being constructed on viaducts and bridges to minimise the impact on the ecologically sensitive mangrove areas. The project includes a 240-metre creek bridge and an 8.11-km elevated sectionpassing through the mangrove belt.

The development plan also provides for a 40 to 45-metre-wide service road, which is expected to help segregate local urban traffic from longer-distance and intra-city movement on Ghodbunder Road.

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Once completed, the corridor is expected to improve the movement of traffic towards Thane, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Gujarat and North India, besides facilitating freight movement towards major ports and destinations in western and southern Maharashtra.

At Gaymukh, the road will subsequently connect with the proposed Gaymukh-Fountain Hotel tunnel, creating a more direct link between Thane and Bhayandar. The two projects together are expected to provide an alternative route for traffic currently dependent on Ghodbunder Road and improve the movement of freight towards Vashi Port, JNPT, South Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The Thane Coastal Road-1 will also form part of a larger network of planned infrastructure projects in the region. It is proposed to integrate with Thane Coastal Road-2, the Saket-Aamne elevated corridor and the Kasarvadavli-Kharbav Road.

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