Virar Security Guard Faces MNS Action After Allegedly Making Offensive Remarks Against Raj Thackeray, Issues Written Apology | AI

Virar: A security guard in Virar has allegedly made an objectionable statement in vulgar and offensive language against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

MNS Leader Confronts Guard And Security Agency

After a video of the offensive remarks went viral, MNS Virar City Secretary Jay Jaitapkar took an aggressive stance. He confronted the security guard and the security agency in an MNS-style warning and secured a written apology from them.

The incident reportedly took place at MHADA Building No. 3 in Virar West, where the security guard was allegedly heard making the objectionable remarks against Raj Thackeray.

However, instead of physically assaulting the security guard, the MNS office-bearers chose a peaceful approach and made him apologise in writing. The society residents expressed their satisfaction with the way the matter was handled through what they described as “Gandhigiri” rather than violence.give

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