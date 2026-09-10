Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde Begins Second Master’s At LSE, Says ‘Student First’ While Expanding Focus To Economics And Policy |

Mumbai: Kalyan MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde has begun his second master’s at the London School of Economics (LSE), enrolling in the TRIUM Global MBA offered jointly by LSE, NYU Stern and HEC Paris.

From Medicine To Economics And Policy Studies

Dr. Shrikant Shinde who holds an MS in Orthopaedics, said he was looking to expand his academic focus to economics and policy. “Medicine taught me how to heal; I'm here to understand how to deal with complex economic issues and policies. Different discipline, same curiosity,” he said.

On his first day at LSE, Shinde stood before Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s statue while paying tribute to his legacy. He recalled that a century ago, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who had once been made to sit outside the classroom, came to the same institution, earned his DSc with The Problem of the Rupee, and returned to India to give the country its Constitution and the foundation of the RBI.

Recalls Ambedkar’s Academic Journey At London School Of Economics

Shinde described himself as “a Member of Parliament from Kalyan, Maharashtra — but a student first”. He also recalled Ambedkar’s belief that the “cultivation of the mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence”.

Shinde said he was excited to bring the learnings from the programme back to his work, Maharashtra and the country.

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