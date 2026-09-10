Mumbai Crime Branch CIU Takes Over Probe Into Alleged Fake PMO Identity Card Case At BKC’s Jio World Plaza | AI

Mumbai: The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the case involving Rohan Premal Parekh and his bodyguard Dilip Rajaram Kunde, who were arrested for allegedly entering Jio World Plaza in BKC using a purported fake PMO identity card, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai.Meanwhile, police have served a notice at the residence of wanted accused Prathamesh Bagul, who is currently absconding.

Defence Claims Parekh Was Offered PMO-Linked Role

During the hearing before the Esplanade Court, Parekh’s lawyers had claimed that some individuals had approached him offering a role connected with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and had sent him emails and documents in connection with the purported appointment.

However, police sources said that so far, the investigation has not found any evidence of such emails or any official documents supporting the claim that Parekh was offered a PMO-related position.

Documents And Communications Under Verification

Investigators are now verifying the authenticity of the documents and communications allegedly referred to by the defence, besides examining the role of the persons who allegedly approached Parekh. Sources also said that Parekh’s father, Premal Parekh, who is reportedly involved in the diamond and stock market businesses, has also appeared before the Crime Branch in connection with the ongoing inquiry.

According to police, on September 7 at around 4.50 pm, Parekh, Kunde and Bagul entered Jio World Plaza. During security screening, a licensed revolver was allegedly found with them. The trio allegedly showed an identity card bearing the name of the PMO, Government of India, following which they were allowed to enter the premises.

Security Check Led To Discovery Of Firearm

Based on CCTV footage and the vehicle registration number, police traced Parekh to Khar and detained him. During questioning, he allegedly told investigators that Kunde and Bagul were accompanying him as bodyguards. Police subsequently arrested Kunde and recovered a revolver, six live cartridges and a holster from his possession. Bagul remains wanted and efforts are underway to trace him.

Defence claims Parekh may have been duped : During the court hearing, Parekh’s lawyer argued that the accused himself could be a victim of an alleged fraud. The defence claimed that a person named Tarun Kapoor had offered Parekh an advisory position allegedly connected with the PMO and had sent him emails and documents relating to the purported role.The police, however, have so far found no independent confirmation of the alleged PMO-related appointment or the emails cited by the defence, according to sources.

Investigators are now examining the authenticity of the alleged communications, identifying the persons who contacted Parekh and determining whether the documents shown to him were fabricated.

The Crime Branch is also investigating the circumstances under which the purported PMO identity card was obtained and used, the role of the three accused and the purpose of taking the firearm into the premises.

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