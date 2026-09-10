Congress Opposes BMC Proposal To Alter Versova Reservations, Warns Of Possible Residential Development On Amenity Land | AI

Mumbai: A BMC proposal to alter reservations on a 4,180-sq-m Versova plot has drawn opposition from Congress, which warned that the move could eventually enable residential development on amenity land. The plot is currently reserved for a municipal chowky and fire station under DP 2034. Congress has demanded that local residents, housing societies and the fire brigade be heard before any decision.

BMC Proposal Seeks Removal Of Existing Reservations

The proposal seeks to remove a 2,296-sq-m municipal chowky reservation and a 1,143.16-sq-m fire station reservation, with another 740.40 sq m proposed for merger into the residential zone. Congress has stepped up its opposition to a proposed change covering 4,179.56 sq m of Versova land, alleging that altering the reservations could raise the plot’s development potential. Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi has demanded the BMC spell out the impact on FSI, TDR, fungible FSI, saleable area and market value—and reveal the landowner, applicant and any developer or private beneficiary.

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Azmi cited Versova, Seven Bungalows, Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, Four Bungalows and Andheri West, questioning the wisdom of removing an existing fire station reservation. The BMC proposal identifies Seven Bungalows–Ambivali for an alternative facility, but Congress has asked why the existing reservation should be deleted before the proposed replacement is operational.

Congress has demanded full details of the proposed alternative fire station at Seven Bungalows–Ambivali, including its ownership and possession status, approvals, construction progress, funding and expected commissioning date. The party has also sought a fire-risk and emergency response-time assessment before the existing Versova reservation is removed. Questioning the timeline of the proposal, Congress said MHADA sought the reservation changes in July 2025, with the process subsequently moving forward in January 2026 and the Section 37(1) route under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act chosen in April 2026. The party has sought a special hearing with residents, housing societies and the fire brigade. “First build the alternative fire station; then discuss changing the reservation,” said Azmi.

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